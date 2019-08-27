British teen denies faking Cyprus gang rape accusation, trial on Oct 2

PARALIMNI, Cyprus: A British teenager who accused a group of Israeli youths of gang-raping her in Cyprus pleaded not guilty on Tuesday (Aug 27) to charges of making up the accusation.

The 19-year-old was arrested after police said she withdrew an accusation that 12 Israeli teenagers raped her in a hotel room in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa in mid-July.

Her lawyers have told reporters she says she withdrew her accusation under duress.

A court in the town of Paralimni ordered her released on bail before the trial which is due to start on Oct 2. She has spent a month in custody.

The charge the teenager faces, of public mischief, carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail or a fine.

The Israelis, who were on holiday in Cyprus, were detained and later released without charge. They had denied any allegation of assault and have since returned to Israel.



