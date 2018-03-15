British woman found guilty after claiming 'husband' died in Grenfell Tower fire

LONDON: A 46-year-old woman was convicted Thursday (Mar 15) for pretending that her husband and sister-in-law had died in London’s Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

According to a press release by London’s Metropolitan Police, Joyce Msokeri had come forward to authorities in the immediate aftermath of the fire and claimed to be a resident of the apartment block that had caught fire in June.

She gave officers a detailed account of how her husband had gone to help his sister, who was staying on another floor within the tower, and how he had given her a wet towel to shield her face and instructed her to leave the building.

Msokeri added that she had lost all her property in the fire and that she had not seen her husband or sister-in-law again. Asking for financial support, she was provided with emergency funds and hotel accommodation.

However, as the investigation developed, police noticed inconsistencies in her story. Looking into her movements before and after the fire, Metropolitan Police found telephone records showing she could not have been in or near Grenfell Tower during the fire.

They traced her actual address to one in Sutton and it was established that she was neither married nor had a sister-in-law.

She was subsequently arrested and charged on Sep 4, 2017.

On Thursday, she was found guilty of three counts of fraud and one count of possession of an identity document with improper intention. She has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Apr 6.

"Not only did Msokeri take money, housing and clothing intended for genuine victims, she diverted police resources away from those who most needed it,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Matt Bonner. "We will continue to use all our powers to investigate anyone who we think is fraudulently profiting from the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower."

In a similar case last month, a serial fraudster was jailed 21 months after he pretended that his family had been killed in the fire.