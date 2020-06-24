Brooks to be mourned at Atlanta funeral after fatal police shooting

ATLANTA: Following a procession led by a white hearse, dozens of mourners filed into an historic Atlanta church on Tuesday (Jun 23) for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside a fast-food restaurant nearly two weeks ago.

Brooks' death after being shot twice in the back, with one round piercing his heart, heightened tensions over racism in the United States and police brutality that have raged since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Around noon as a light rain fell on onlookers, the hearse carrying Brooks' body and a procession of some 20 cars pulled up to the Ebenezer Baptist Church for the invitation-only service. Some bystanders stopped and faced the procession, raising their clenched fists in the air.

The funeral will be broadcast to the public on the church's website.

While a public viewing a day earlier was attended by many people who did not personally know Brooks, Tuesday's service was a time for family and friends to say goodbye to the 27-year old father of three young girls whose struggle with police and death on Jun 12 was captured on surveillance and cellphone videos.

"In the past this would have slipped under the rug, but now we have cellphones and everybody got to see what happened," said Kandace McCoy, 28, a friend of Brooks' widow, Tomika Miller, as she walked to the church. "I don't want to shame the police but there needs to be a better way. He didn’t have to die."

Some police supporters have called the shooting of Brooks justified, citing video appearing to show him firing a Taser at the officer before being shot. But his death nevertheless set off a wave of protests in Atlanta, breathing new life into historic, nationwide demonstrations following Floyd's death.

The site of the funeral is a testament to the gravity of the moment. Ebenezer Baptist was where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the leader of the Black civil rights movement until his assassination in 1968, once preached and where his body is laid to rest.

King's daughter, Bernice King, a reverend who serves as chief executive of the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, will offer remarks, as will Rochelle Gooden, Brooks' mother-in-law. Reverend Raphael Warnock, a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist and a Democratic candidate for the US Senate, will give the eulogy.

Paul Howard, the Fulton County District Attorney, has pursued the case aggressively, arguing that Brooks was not a threat even as he ran away with a Taser stun gun he had taken from one of the officers during an attempted arrest.

The Atlanta police officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, 27, was fired and charged with murder. A second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, 26, was placed on administrative duty and charged with aggravated assault. The city's police chief resigned.

Protesters burned down the Wendy's restaurant the day after Brooks was shot.

