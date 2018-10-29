Brussels airport baggage handlers' strike to continue until Tuesday

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A strike of Aviapartner baggage handlers at Brussels Airport is likely to continue until Tuesday evening, one of the trade unions was reported as saying, after talks with management ended without an agreement late on Sunday.

The strike, which had not been called by the unions in advance, began on Thursday evening and has already grounded hundreds of flights. The baggage handlers are complaining about a staff shortage that increased work pressure.

The DH paper reported the liberal ACLVB trade union as saying the management of Aviapartner broke off the negotiations late in the afternoon to study the unions' proposals. Talks are to resume at 11 a.m. on Monday, DH said.

"Trust between the management and the unions has completely disappeared after this weekend," the head of Aviapartner Group, Laurent Levaux, told Belga news agency late on Sunday.

The strike forced the cancellation of 150 out of the total of 550 scheduled flights on Sunday, affecting 29 airlines, including Ryanair Holdings Plc and KLM. It does not have an impact on Belgium's main carrier, Brussels Airlines, which uses a different operator to handle luggage.

