Bulgaria confirms first four cases of COVID-19: Health officials

SOFIA: Bulgaria reported on Sunday (Mar 8) its first four confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Two men from the northern city of Pleven and two women from the city of Gabrovo in central Bulgaria tested positive for COVID-19 following widespread testing, said Todor Kantardzhiev, head of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The government was due to hold an emergency meeting later on Sunday to discuss additional measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



Bulgaria is one of the last countries in Europe to be affected by the virus, which has already infected over 100,000 people worldwide and left 3,500 people dead.

The country is already battling an influenza epidemic with hospitals full of flu patients - potentially jeopardising preparedness to respond to a spread of the coronavirus, health authorities warned earlier this week.

It declared a national epidemic over the flu on Thursday, closihng all schools until Mar 11.



Advertisement