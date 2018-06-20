Bulgaria government faces no-confidence vote over security

Bulgaria's main opposition party filed a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's government on Wednesday, saying it had failed to combat domestic crime and reform its security services.

However, this attempt by the Socialist Party (BSP) to topple the ruling coalition - the second this year - is likely to fail. The centre-right government has a thin majority in the parliament and is expected to get the support of a small populist party.

"Bulgarians no longer trust the interior ministry and that is why they no longer report crimes," Socialist deputy Elena Yoncheva said when the motion was filed.

The Socialists pointed to the escape of two felons convicted of murder who went out the main entrance of Sofia prison in broad daylight in April. Two months later, one of them was killed in a shooting with another criminal in his hometown.

Political analysts saw the motion as a sign the Socialists are warming up to contest seriously Borissov's government next year, when elections for the European Parliament as well as local elections are due.

The vote on the motion is expected to be debated and voted upon next week.

