Bulgaria PM suggests joint drone manufacture with Israel

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bulgaria is interested in joint unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production with Israel, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday.

JERUSALEM: Bulgaria is interested in joint unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production with Israel, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday.

"We will discuss whether we can make joint production in the area of defence, especially when it comes to that extremely modern and powerful weapon, drones," Borissov told reporters before meeting his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Advertisement

Israel rivals the United States as a top UAV exporter and has cooperated with Russia and India on drone technologies.

UAVs accounted for 2 percent of Israel's defence sales in 2017, according to government data released last month. Total defence sales in 2017 were valued at US$9.2 billion.

(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Jeffrey Heller and Jason Neely)