Bulgaria reports 3,502 new COVID-19 cases, highest in three months

Bulgaria reported 3,502 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally in three months, while the number of deaths increased to 132, government data showed.

SOFIA: Bulgaria reported 3,502 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally in three months, while the number of deaths increased to 132, government data showed.

The Balkan country, which has already banned non-urgent operations in hospitals in many cities, has said regional health authorities could close schools, shopping malls and gyms and restaurants if they deem it necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram