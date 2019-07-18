Bullock joins second 2020 Democratic debate

WASHINGTON: Governor Steve Bullock of Montana will be the only new face on stage for the second round of Democratic presidential debates later this month in Detroit, the Democratic National Committee said on Wednesday (Jul 17).

Bullock will replace US Representative Eric Swalwell, who dropped out of the 2020 White House race earlier this month. The other 19 candidates will be the same as the participants in the first round of Democratic debates last month in Miami.

Left out of the Jul 30 and Jul 31 debates will be US Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, former US Senator Mike Gravel of Alaska, billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer, former US Representative Joe Sestak and Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Florida.

The line-up of 10 candidates for each night will be determined in a live drawing on Thursday night on CNN, which will air the debates.

The Democrats are competing for the nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

