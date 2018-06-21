Burger King apologises for World Cup pregnancy offer to Russian women: Report

MOSCOW: A lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant from players taking part in the World Cup.

That was the offer Burger King made as part of a social media campaign in Russia, which is hosting the World Cup for the first time.

Advertisement

The women would also receive 3 million rubles (US$47,000) as part of the offer.

The fast food company apologised for its actions on Tuesday (Jun 19), saying it was offensive, the Associated Press (AP) reported.



“We apologise for the announcement we made,” Burger King said in a statement on local network VKontakte. “It was too offensive."

The offer had been widely condemned as “sexist and demeaning”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burger King removed the Facebook post, but it continues to be widely circulated in Russia, AP reported.



According to AP, Burger King promised to reward women who get “the best football genes” and "ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come”.

Burger King promises $50,000 and lifetime whopper supply for Russian women able to get pregnant from any football celebrity (to transfer good genes to Russia) pic.twitter.com/su8lyfkt6N — English Russia (@EnglishRussia1) June 19, 2018



