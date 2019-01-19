Burkina Faso cabinet resigns - TV statement

The cabinet of Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Kabore resigned on Friday, according to a statement read on national television, which gave no explanation for the move.

FILE PHOTO: Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore is seen during the opening of the 54th ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government Ordinary Session in Abuja, Nigeria December 22, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

Kabore accepted the resignations, the statement said, and is expected to form a new government soon.

Attacks by Islamist militants have surged in the previously peaceful West African country in recent months. A state of emergency has been in effect since Dec. 31 in several northern provinces near the borders with Mali and Niger.

(Reporting By Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Aaron RossEditing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

