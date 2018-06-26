Burundi parliament passes 2018/19 government budget

NAIROBI: Burundi's parliament has passed the government's proposed budget of 1.4 trillion francs (600.3 million pounds) for the 2018/19 (July-June) fiscal year, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

Désiré Musharitse, the ministry's spokesman, said the spending plan focuses on defence, energy, farming and infrastructure projects.

Advertisement

It will be funded by tax collections, Musharitse said. Some donors cut aid to Burundi after a political crisis in 2015 sparked by President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, which triggered violent unrest.

Burundi has moved the start of its fiscal year from January to July in order to align its economy with other countries in the East African Community bloc, which it belongs to.

(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kevin Liffey)