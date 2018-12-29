Two Vietnamese tourists killed, 10 injured in bus blast in Giza, Egypt

CAIRO: Two Vietnamese tourists were killed Friday (Dec 29) and 10 others wounded when a roadside bomb exploded near their bus as it travelled close to the Giza pyramids in Cairo, Egypt's interior ministry said.

A statement said there were 14 tourists from Vietnam on the bus when the homemade device exploded at 6.15 and that the bus driver and the tour guide, both Egyptian, were also wounded in the explosion.

The improvised explosive device was placed near a wall along the Mariyutiya Street in the Haram district near the Giza Pyramids, the statement said.

Security services were immediately dispatched to the area and have opened an investigation into the explosion, the ministry added without giving further details.