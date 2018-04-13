Bus crash near Bulgarian capital kills six and injures more than 20

Six people were killed and at least 20 others including a child were injured when a bus overturned on a highway near the Bulgarian capital, the health ministry said on Friday.

SOFIA: Six people were killed and at least 20 others including a child were injured when a bus overturned on a highway near the Bulgarian capital, the health ministry said on Friday.

Ambulances ferried 19 people to Sofia hospitals and two were in critical condition after the crash some 28 km (17 miles) east of Sofia, national radio reported. The accident was caused when a car crashed into the bus, the bus owner told the radio.

