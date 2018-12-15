Cabinet official says Italy should go to early vote if government falls - reports

Italy would have to hold new elections if the ruling coalition falls, Italy's Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti was quoted as saying on Friday.

"Our commitment will last as long as we can implement the government deal. When that will no longer be the case (our commitment) will end and the people should have a say again," Giorgetti, who is a member of the ruling League party, was quoted as saying by Italian news agencies.

Giorgetti is one of the most influential members of the coalition, which is made up of the League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

