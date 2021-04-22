Cafes open in Denmark as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

COPENHAGEN: Danes returned to cafes, restaurants, bars and museums on Wednesday (Apr 21) for the first time in months as COVID-19 restrictions were eased thanks to a drop in infection rates.

Cafes and restaurants had been shut down except for takeaway since a second wave of COVID-19 accelerated in December. It has since receded, unlike in certain other European countries that are experiencing a third wave.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Denmark has adopted a "corona-passport" system whereby people can either use a mobile application or a government-approved form to show if they have been vaccinated, previously infected or have had a negative test in the past 72 hours.

Staff at cafes and restaurants are required to check customers' corona-passports before they let them in.

The system has generated some controversy, but appeared to be functioning smoothly on Wednesday.

Britt Pedersen, 71, a retired high-school teacher, headed to her favourite cafe, Kaffesalonen, which overlooks a lake in central Copenhagen. She showed a waitress proof of a recent negative test, adding that she had also had her first dose of vaccine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I've looked forward to coming down here," said Pedersen. "Kaffesalonen is the kind of place where I can come down and get a cup of coffee and read the daily newspaper, a book or talk to the other customers."

Among other regulars happy to return to the cafe after the lockdown was Jorn Tolstrup, 71, a retired school headmaster. He had been staying in touch with friends on Facebook, and a group of them had met up outdoors a week earlier for a warm-up coffee. Sitting down in the cafe was a definite step-up.

Denmark's latest daily data showed 803 new cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in 24 hours, a similar number to daily levels seen since late January. The country has fully vaccinated 9 per cent of the population.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram