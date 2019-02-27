At least 20 killed in fire at Cairo's main train station: State TV

CAIRO: Twenty people were killed and 40 wounded when a fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt's capital Cairo on Wednesday (Feb 27), state TV said.

A witness said there had been an explosion when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and that he had seen charred bodies on the ground.



"I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier," eyewitness Mina Ghaly told Reuters.

"Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded."

"I saw at least nine corpses lying on the ground, charred."

Photos showed a thick cloud of black smoke billowing around the station. Firefighters were seen hosing down the charred wreckage of the train.

Footage also showed fire engulfing the train and a nearby platform and people rushing to help the casualties.



Ambulances and rescue teams were dispatched to the site, medical sources said.

"Any person found to be negligent will be held accountable and it will be severe," Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said as he arrived at the site.

Egyptians have long complained that the government has failed to deal with chronic transport problems in the country, where roads are as poorly maintained as railway lines.

The official statistics agency says there were 1,793 train accidents in 2017.

