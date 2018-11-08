At least 11 injured in California bar shooting

WASHINGTON: At least 11 people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a crowded country music bar in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday (Nov 7) night.

Possibly several hundred people were in the Borderline Bar and Grill at an event for college students when the shooting erupted, said Gary Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff's office.



Kuredjian confirmed that a police officer was shot and had been taken to hospital.

A Los Angeles CBS affiliate reported that the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. ​​​​​​​



No fatalities have been reported and the Ventura County Star said that at least four ambulances were at the scene to treat the victims.

It's a lot of young people here. Everyone is trying to figure out who is safe. Not a lot confirmed yet, press conference will be live streamed here via periscope when it happens (hopefully 15 mins) pic.twitter.com/K5Zlf4e1TZ — Jeremy Childs (@Jeremy_Childs) November 8, 2018

Mitchell Hunter, 19, of Simi Valley, has bloodied hands after breaking a window with a chair to get out of Borderline after he heard shots on the dancefloor. #Borderline #Borderlineshooting pic.twitter.com/x3MX1rkNDf — Jeremy Childs (@Jeremy_Childs) November 8, 2018

The incident was reported at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the town of Thousand Oaks, a quiet, upscale residential suburb of Los Angeles.

"Firefighters and first responders are arriving on scene of a report of a shooting at an establishment in @CityofTO. PD is working to secure scene. Multiple injuries reported," the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.

The Los Angeles Times quoted a law enforcement official as saying at least 30 shots had been fired and that there were casualties.

An unnamed witness told the newspaper that someone ran into the bar at around 11.30pm local time (3.30pm Singapore time) and started shooting with what looked to be a black pistol.

"He shot a lot, at least 30 times. I could still hear gunshots after everyone left," the Times quoted the man as saying.

The scene of Borderline in Thousand Oaks, California. Dozen of sheriff's vehicles lined up + the buzz of helicopters overhead.



Mass shooting; active shooter situation.pic.twitter.com/FCzMp17JOQ — James Parkley (@jnarls) November 8, 2018