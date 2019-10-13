California first US state to ban sale of animal fur products

LOS ANGELES: The governor of the US state of California signed a Bill on Saturday (Oct 12) that included a ban animal fur products.

The legislation is part of a package of bills to fight animal cruelty and promote animal welfare, a statement published on the website of Governor Gavin Newsom's office said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It includes a ban on the sale of new fur products, a ban on animals like elephants, tigers, monkeys, bears and other wild animals from being used in circus acts and the prohibition of killing bobcats in California.

“California is a leader when it comes to animal welfare and today that leadership includes banning the sale of fur,” said Governor Newsom in the statement.

I just signed #AB44 -- one of the strongest animal rights laws in US History -- making California the first state in the nation to ban new fur sales.



Also signed a package of important bills that will bring an end to the cruel treatment of many animals across our state. https://t.co/xvHfBt3Jz5 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 12, 2019

“But we are doing more than that. We are making a statement to the world that beautiful wild animals like bears and tigers have no place on trapeze wires or jumping through flames.

"Just YouTube the videos showing the cruel way these animals – often stripped from their mothers as babies – are trained to do dangerous tricks. It’s deeply disturbing.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

The law would make it "unlawful to manufacture, sell, offer for sale, display for sale, trade, give donate or otherwise distribute a fur product in the state"

It applies to clothing, handbags, shoes, slippers, hats, or key chains that contain fur and provides for a civil penalty for each violation, the statement said.

The new law exempts leather, cowhide and shearling, as well as fur products used for religious purposes.