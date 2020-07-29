California Latinos contracting COVID-19 at three times rate of whites

SACRAMENTO: Latinos in California are becoming ill and dying from COVID-19 at far greater rates than other groups, the state's top health official warned on Tuesday (Jul 28), prompting new outreach and data collection efforts as cases surge.

Latinos make up 39 per cent of the population in the most populous US state, but account for 56 per cent of COVID-19 infections and 46 per cent of deaths, the California Health and Human Services secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said in a conference call with reporters.

Of particular concern is the heavily Latino Central Valley agricultural region, where cases continue to soar and hospitals are becoming overwhelmed even as the rate of new infections may be slowing in the state overall, Ghaly said.

Experts said a perfect storm of workplace issues and cultural traditions in the Central Valley has led to a crush of cases that has devastated many families. Many Latinos in the Central Valley are poor, working in industries such as agriculture that have been deemed essential during the pandemic. Many employers have not reliably provided protective equipment to workers or implemented social distancing or rules requiring masks to be worn, measures essential to containing the virus, state officials say.

In addition, cultural norms that foster large family gatherings and include many multi-generational households have led to fast and deadly transmission of the virus, often to older relatives who are less able to survive.

On Tuesday, Ghaly said California would implement a new method of tracking COVID-19 as well as other infectious diseases by requiring labs to ask the ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity of those they test.

Also of concern is a high death rate for African-Americans who contract the disease, although progress has been made lowering the group's overall infection rate, Ghaly said. African-Americans make up 6 per cent of California's population and account for 4 per cent of COVID-19 infections but 8.5 per cent of deaths, he said. Whites, who make up 37 per cent of the population, account for 17.5 per cent of cases and 30 per cent of deaths, state data show.

