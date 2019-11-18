Gunman opens fire at California backyard party, four dead, several injured

CALIFORNIA: Police in the California city of Fresno were investigating a mass shooting at a football game party on Sunday (Nov 17) in which at least nine people were shot, killing several, with others left in critical condition, a police spokesman said.



Four people were shot dead and six others wounded, police said.

"Three people died on scene," deputy Fresno police chief Michael Reed told reporters.

"One was critical and ... succumbed to his injuries" after being rushed to a hospital, he added.



A gunman started shooting after entering the backyard of a south Fresno home where a gathering of family and friends was watching a football game after 6pm, police said, and neighbours flooded 911 dispatchers with calls for help.

The suspect fled the scene and police were combing the neighbourhood for witnesses and possible security camera footage.



Police did not release further information about the shooting in the city about 322 km north of Los Angeles.

Others at the party may have driven themselves to hospital, police said, adding that some victims were taken to a nearby community medical centre with gunshot wounds.

A police spokesman was not immediately available to Reuters for further comment.

