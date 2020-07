California surpasses New York as worst-hit state in COVID-19 cases

REUTERS: California on Wednesday (Jul 22) overtook New York, the original epicentre of the United States' outbreak, as the worst-hit state for COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data.

Total cases in the most populous US state climbed to more than 414,000, with a handful of California counties reporting more than 4,700 new cases on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New York has recorded by far the most deaths of any US state at more than 32,000 with California in fourth place with nearly 8,000 deaths.

New York currently has more than 412,800 total cases and is adding on average 700 new cases a day in July. In California there is an average of 8,300 new cases a day.

The rapid increase of cases has made it difficult to trace the pathogen's path through the community through contact tracing, a process of interviewing people who test positive for the virus to find out how they were exposed, and whom they in turn might have exposed, California Secretary of Health and Human Services Mark Ghaly said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"No one anticipated building a program to contact trace the number of cases we’re seeing here," Dr Ghaly said at a news conference, referring to Los Angeles and other counties struggling to trace cases of the disease.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, said on CNN on Tuesday the main issue with testing is that results often do not come back for days, making it too late to do a proper job of contact tracing.

Since its crush of cases earlier this year, New York state has got the virus under control, reporting the fewest hospitalisations in four months on Monday and only two deaths on Tuesday.

About 142,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 - nearly a quarter of the global total.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram