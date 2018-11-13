Wildfire deadliest in California history, 42 killed: Sheriff

CHICO, California: A devastating blaze in northern California has become the deadliest wildfire in the history of the state, with 42 people killed, a sheriff said Monday.

"As of today, an additional 13 human remains have been recovered, which brings the total number to 42," Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference.



After originally saying it was the deadliest wildland fire in US history, Honea clarified that it was the deadliest ever in California.

The deadly Camp Fire also ranked as California's most destructive ever in terms of property losses, having incinerated more than 7,000 homes and other buildings in the Sierra foothills of Butte County, about 280 km north of San Francisco.



More than 15,000 more structures remained listed as threatened on Monday in an area so thick with smoke that visibility was reduced in some places to less than half a mile.

The bulk of the devastation and loss of life occurred in and around the town of Paradise, where flames reduced most of the buildings to ash and charred rubble on Thursday night, just hours after the blaze erupted.

