Cambridge Analytica suspends CEO amid data misuse scandal
LONDON: Cambridge Analytica, a British communications firm hired by Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said on Tuesday (Mar 20) it had suspended CEO Alexander Nix "pending a full, independent investigation".
The move follows allegations the company harvested data on 50 million Facebook users to influence the US presidential election and the emergence of undercover recordings of Nix offering so-called dirty tricks services to potential clients against political rivals.