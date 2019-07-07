Disney Channel's Descendants star Cameron Boyce dies, aged 20

LOS ANGELES: Disney star Cameron Boyce has died, aged just 20, after a seizure from an "ongoing medical condition", a spokesperson for his family said on Saturday (Jul 6).

The star of Disney's shows Descendants and Jessie, Boyce was only nine years old when he made his debut on the channel.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," the spokesperson for the family said in a statement to ABC News, which is owned by Walt Disney.

"He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."



Thousands of people took to social media to pay tribute to the actor, who has more than 9 million followers on Instagram. He is also well-known for his charity work, supporting a project in recent years to build wells for clean drinking water in Swaziland.

A spokesperson for the Disney Channel described the young actor as "incredibly talented".

"From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world," the Disney Channel spokesperson added.

"As a young man, he was fuelled by a strong desire to make a difference in people's lives through his humanitarian work.

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."