Canada broadcaster explains missing Trump Home Alone 2 cameo

MONTREAL: Canada's national public broadcaster confirmed on Thursday (Dec 26) it had cut out US President Donald Trump's cameo from the movie Home Alone 2, but said the edit was made before he was elected.

When the CBC recently aired the 1992 Christmas film, some viewers and Canadian media outlets noticed Trump's scene had been cut out and wanted to know why - especially because the US leader had said on Tuesday it was an "honor" to be involved in the movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time," said CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson.

"The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr Trump was elected president" in 2016, Thompson said.

Many social media users accused the CBC of making a politically motivated decision, and Trump's son Donald Trump Jr tweeted that he thought the move was "pathetic."

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019

But the US president seemed to find the kerfuffle amusing, taking to Twitter on Thursday night to quip about his Canadian counterpart: "I guess Justin T doesn't much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The movie will never be the same!" Trump lamented, before clarifying "(Just kidding.)"



I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

​​​​​​​On Tuesday, Trump spoke with deployed members of the military, and one asked him about his appearance in the Christmas film.

"I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly ... It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It's a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest," said Trump, who had just acquired the Plaza Hotel in New York, where several scenes for the 1992 film were shot.

"It's an honour to be involved in something like that," said the president.

Trump appears very briefly in Home Alone 2.

Young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), forgotten by his family, struggles to navigate the gilded hotel where he's staying for the holidays.

He stops a man wearing a long black overcoat and a red tie to ask him how to get to the lobby.

"Down the hall and to the left," says Donald Trump.

The real estate mogul had purchased the Plaza Hotel in New York - the setting of many movie scenes, including several in Home Alone 2 - at the start of the 1990s.