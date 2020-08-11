Canadian finance minister could lose job amid dispute over COVID-19 response: Reports
OTTAWA: Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau could lose his job amid disagreements with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over how to steer the economy through the coronavirus outbreak, the Globe and Mail said on Tuesday (Aug 11).
The Globe cited unnamed sources as saying Trudeau was uncertain whether Morneau was the right person to handle the recovery. Morneau has been finance minister since Trudeau's Liberals took power in late 2015.
