Canada gravely concerned about protester detentions in Russia: Statement

OTTAWA: Canada's government said on Monday (Jul 29) it is worried that the Russian police detained more than 1,000 people in Moscow over the weekend around a protest to demand opposition members be allowed to run in a local election.

"Canada is gravely concerned 1000+ peaceful protesters were detained in advance of upcoming #Moscow elections," Canada's foreign ministry said on Twitter.

"Freedom of assembly and expression are fundamental rights & enshrined in (the Russian) constitution. We call on #Russian authorities to respect these rights & refrain from violence."

The Saturday crackdown was one of the biggest in recent years against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying President Vladimir Putin's tight grip on power.

