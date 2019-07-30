Canada gravely concerned about protester detentions in Russia: Statement

World

Canada gravely concerned about protester detentions in Russia: Statement

Rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma in Moscow
Law enforcement officers block a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

OTTAWA: Canada's government said on Monday (Jul 29) it is worried that the Russian police detained more than 1,000 people in Moscow over the weekend around a protest to demand opposition members be allowed to run in a local election.

"Canada is gravely concerned 1000+ peaceful protesters were detained in advance of upcoming #Moscow elections," Canada's foreign ministry said on Twitter.

"Freedom of assembly and expression are fundamental rights & enshrined in (the Russian) constitution. We call on #Russian authorities to respect these rights & refrain from violence."

The Saturday crackdown was one of the biggest in recent years against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying President Vladimir Putin's tight grip on power.

Source: Reuters/jt

Tagged Topics

Bookmark