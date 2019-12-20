Canada health minister proposes ban on vaping product advertising in public spaces

Canada's minister of health, Patty Hajdu, on Thursday proposed new regulations to ban the promotion and advertising of vaping products in public spaces, convenience stores and online, in an effort to curb youth use of e-cigarettes.

Hajdu also announced new mandatory health warnings on vaping product packaging.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)