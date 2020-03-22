Canada's death toll from coronavirus rises to 13: Government

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a mask, amid rising global numbers of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, exits a subway train in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

REUTERS: Canada's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 13 from 12 the previous day, with confirmed cases rising to 1,099, a government official said on Saturday (Mar 21).

The government has tested around 83,000 people for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the official said.

Source: Reuters/nh

