Canada's death toll from coronavirus rises to 13: Government

REUTERS: Canada's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 13 from 12 the previous day, with confirmed cases rising to 1,099, a government official said on Saturday (Mar 21).

The government has tested around 83,000 people for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the official said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram