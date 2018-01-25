Canada's Trudeau says backed two-state solution in Netanyahu talks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he had reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian question in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The pair met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

