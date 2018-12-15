Canada says it has been granted consular access to man detained by China

Canadian officials were granted consular access on Friday to one of two men detained by China this week and are still trying to make contact with the second, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

OTTAWA: Canadian officials were granted consular access on Friday to one of two men detained by China this week and are still trying to make contact with the second, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Canadian ambassador John McCallum met Michael Kovrig in Beijing, said the statement, which gave no further details. Kovrig and Michael Spavor were both detained after Canada arrested a senior Chinese executive on a U.S. extradition request.

