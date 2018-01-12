Canada welcomes Trump suggestion of NAFTA deadline extension

Canada welcomes the suggestion by U.S. President Donald Trump that the deadline for concluding talks to modernize NAFTA could be extended, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Friday.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that "a lot of things are hard to negotiate" ahead of a Mexican presidential election later this year. Talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement are due to wrap up by end-March.

