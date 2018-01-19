Canadian artist tricks police with 'car' made of snow

MONTREAL: An artist in Canada fooled police when he carved a realistic life-sized car made of snow at a non-parking zone.

On Monday (Jan 15), Simon Laprise, a 33-year-old artist and machinist, posted photos of the "car" on his Facebook page, saying he hoped to trick the snow removal guys with his creation.





The sculpture was a replica of a DeLorean DMC-12 - made famous in the Back to the Future Films - reported ABC News.

Laprise had built the sculpture - complete with intricately designed windows, tyres and even wiper blades - at a snow removal zone. Parking at such zones when ploughing is scheduled is prohibited in parts of Canada.

One day later, his creation got the attention of the police, with a photo of an officer trying to peer into one of the windows going viral. Another photo showed two police cars with flashing lights on the street.



Laprise said that getting the attention of police was an added bonus, as he had only planned to trick the snow removal team.





The artist did not get into trouble, however. The police officers took the prank in their stride, even leaving a note that said "you made our night! Hahahahaha", reported ABC News.



According to local media, snow ploughs destroyed the sculpture the next morning.