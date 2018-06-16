Canadian clarinetist wins lawsuit after discovering girlfriend forged rejection letter from prestigious US school

A clarinetist on Wednesday (Jun 13) was awarded more than US$284,000 in damages and legal fees by a Canadian court after he lost his chance to study at the prestigious Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, US under a renowned clarinet professor.

Eric Abramovitz's former girlfriend was ordered to pay the fees after he filed a lawsuit against her for forging a rejection letter from the school, according to the Washington Post.



Advertisement

In 2014, the gifted Canadian national was offered a chance to study under Yehuda Gilad, an internationally renowned clarinet professor, at Colburn. Gilad was known to only accept two new students per year at Colburn.

However, before Abramovitz saw the offer, his girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Lee, logged into his email account to turn down the offer in his name. Later, the girlfriend of just a few months sent him a forged rejection letter from the school, reported the New York Times.

Abramovitz said he suspected she did this so he wouldn't leave the country and her.

He was "crushed" after receiving the letter, according to an interview he gave to the Washington Post, adding that he had been training for hours every night ahead of his live audition in Feb 2014.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just invested so much,” Abramovitz said to the Washington Post. “I gave it all I had.”



It was not until two years later when he reapplied to study under Gilad that Abramovitz learned that he had in fact been accepted previously.



Gilad had remembered him and asked him after his re-audition: "What are you doing here? You rejected me.”

It was only then that it came to light that something was amiss. A friend of Abramovitz suggested that it may have been his now ex-girlfriend's doing.

"BETRAYAL OF TRUST": JUDGE



Court documents showed that his former girlfriend had sent out a forged rejection letter from a fake email, giladyehuda09@gmail.com, where she pretended to be Gilad.

“I never would’ve even considered that the person I trusted the most would have done something like this to me," he told the Washington Post.



Following the ordeal, Abramovitz filed a lawsuit against Lee. She did not respond to the lawsuit and lost by default.

Judge D L Corbett called Abramovitz's former girlfriend's actions a “reprehensible betrayal of trust" and "a despicable interference in Mr Abramovitz’s career”, said court documents.



After Abramovitz's re-audition in 2016, he studied under Gilad at the University of Southern California. He then joined the Nashville Symphony as an assistant principal clarinetist and later accepted a similar position in the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, said the Washington Post.



However, Gilad said he believes Abramovitz could have fast-tracked his career had it not been for Lee's actions.

“I am very frustrated that a highly talented musician like Eric was the victim of such an unthinkable, immoral act that delayed his progress and advancement as an up-and-coming young musician and delayed his embarking on a most promising career," said Gilad according to the Washington Post.



It is unclear if Abramovitz will be able to recover the money from his former girlfriend.