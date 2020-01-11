Canadian volunteer with 'no plan' pays his own way to fight Australian bushfires

CANBERRA: Most New Year's resolutions do not involve flying to the other side of the world to battle raging bushfires, but that's exactly what Canadian Dan Derouin decided to do.

Derouin, from Sturgeon County in Alberta, began reading about the extent of Australia's bushfires in October, but as November and December passed by with an increasing amount of damage wrought by the blazes, the Canadian's heartstrings pulled him to do something about it.

With no plan and despite not even telling one of his three daughters, Derouin flew to Australia on New Year's Day - all on his own dime.

"We can send money too but rather be here on the ground and help out," Derouin told Reuters on Saturday (Jan 11).

Derouin, who has 30 years of firefighting experience, first offered his services to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service Headquarters in Sydney, but had no luck finding a brigade. He decided to head south, where he ended up in Cooma and joined a crew, stationed in the small town of Adaminaby in the Snowy Mountains.

He was immediately put to task, fighting the Adaminaby Complex bushfire in and around the Kosciuszko National Park, although he admittedly said he stumbled with the local lingo.

"There's a barrier, there's something I'm having trouble with," Derouin said. "It's good and the guys are good. But firefighting, the camaraderie is great, I mean that's unequalled."

Bushfire conditions eased in Australia on Saturday after a gruelling night for firefighters, with authorities saying they expect at least a week of milder weather in which to step up defences against the huge blazes still burning.

Cooler temperatures and rainfall had eased conditions after Friday's strong southerly wind change that packed gusts of more than 100 kph (60 mph), whipping some fires on the east coast up to the emergency warning level.

The Adaminaby Complex bushfire along with several other blazes in New South Wales and across into Victoria merged across more than 600,000 hectares (1.5 million acres) of land as a result of Friday's conditions.

About 100 firefighters from the United States and Canada are helping across Australia, with another 140 expected in coming weeks.

Derouin plans to return to Canada on Jan 14.