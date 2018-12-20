Canadian gets 40 years for Islamic State-inspired plot against New York

NEW YORK: A Canadian man who plotted to bomb the New York subway and Times Square and "create the next 9/11" in support of the Islamic State group was sentenced Wednesday (Dec 19) to 40 years in prison.

Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, 20, of Mississauga, Canada, pleaded guilty two years ago to seven counts of terrorism-related offenses following his arrest in May 2016.

Advertisement

But the charges against him were kept under seal until October 2017 while US authorities sought other participants in the plot.

According to the Justice Department, El Bahnasawy launched the plot together with a US citizen living in Pakistan, Talha Haroon, and Philippines native and resident Russell Salic.

El Bahnasawy scouted out possible attack locations in New York, including bombing targets and concert venues where he would shoot people, with his target date in mid-2016.

The Justice Department said he had acquired materials to make bombs and a place to stay just outside of the city from which to stage the attacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Demonstrating his commitment to carry out the attacks, El Bahnasawy pinpointed bomb locations on a map of the subway system, and acquired an array of bomb-making materials. El Bahnasawy aspired, in his words, to 'create the next 9/11,'" said Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney from New York.

Haroon had planned to fly to the United States to take part while Salic wired money from the Philippines to help them.

The plot was disrupted by an FBI agent who posed as an Islamic State supporter ready to take part in the plot, the Justice Department said.

El Bahnasawy was arrested after he traveled to the New York City area to prepare for the attacks.

Haroon was arrested in Pakistan in September 2016 and Salic was arrested in the Philippines in April 2017. Both are still being held and face extradition requests from the United States.