REUTERS: A Canadian national was kidnapped in northern Burkina Faso near the Malian border on Tuesday night, Security Minister Clement Sawadogo told reporters on Wednesday.

Attacks by Islamist militants have surged in the country in recent months and Burkina Faso has declared a state of emergency in several northern provinces since Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Edward McAllister)