MOGADISHU: A suicide car bomb hit a European Union armoured convoy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday, damaging one vehicle but causing no casualties, police said.

A Reuters witness saw men towing their damaged vehicle after the explosion hit its rear end. The armoured vehicles had Italian and EU flags on them.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Abdi sheikh and Feisal Omar; writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Robin Pomeroy)