BEIRUT: A car bomb detonated in the Sahat al-Hamam district of the Syrian city of Latakia on Tuesday and there are reports of casualties, Syrian state television reported.

Footage carried on the state-run al-Ikhbariya news channel showed a large group of people milling around in a street while wreckage smouldered on the ground.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet)