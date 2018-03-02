Car bomb injures two in Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil - security sources

ERBIL, Iraq: Two people were injured in a car bombing in Erbil, security sources said on Thursday, a relatively rare attack in the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The bomb appeared to target an official from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in the Binislawa district of Erbil, sources said.

The PDKI is an Iranian Kurdish armed opposition group fighting for greater autonomy for the Kurdish community in Iran.

In a tweet, the PDKI said the official, one of its Peshmerga fighters, was severely injured along his son.

