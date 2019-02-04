Car bomb kills at least 9 at Somalia shopping mall: Police

MOGADISHU: At least nine people were killed and several wounded when a car loaded with explosives blew up near a mall in a busy market in the Somali capital on Monday (Feb 4), police said.

"The blast occurred close to Mogadishu mall and it has caused death and destruction. Nine civilians were confirmed dead and several others were wounded," police officer Ahmed Moalin Ali said.

"The terrorists parked a vehicle loaded with explosives in the vicinity of the mall to kill the innocent civilians."

A Reuters witness saw one dead person at the scene, where four cars burned and a restaurant was destroyed.



Mogadishu is regularly targeted by Islamist group Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

The group is trying to remove the Western-backed central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of sharia law.

Al Shabaab's militants also carry out attacks outside Somalia, especially in Kenya to pressure it to withdraw troops who form part of an African peacekeeping force that helps defend the central government.

Its latest assault in Kenya, a suicide and gun attack at an office and hotel complex in the capital Nairobi last month, killed 21 people.

