Car bomb near ballot box site in Iraq's Kirkuk kills one - police

KIRKUK, Iraq: A car bomb blast in Iraq's Kirkuk near a storage site housing ballot boxes from elections in May killed one person, police sources said on Sunday.

Police said it was not confirmed yet if the blast was carried out by a suicide attacker or a parked car bomb.

At least 20 people, mainly from police forces who were in charge of protecting the site were wounded, police said.

(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)