Pedestrians injured after car hits barriers at UK parliament, man arrested

LONDON: A man was arrested after a car collided with security barriers outside London's parliament building and a number of pedestrians were injured, police said on Tuesday (Aug 14).

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it," London's police force said in a statement on Twitter.

Footage on social media showed heavily-armed police response units arriving at the scene, with the area outside the parliament building in central London sealed off.

At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.

Police said they could not immediately say whether it was a terrorism-related incident or not.

"We're still trying to piece it together," a spokeswoman said.

At this stage, officers do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition. Cordons are in place to assist the investigation. Westminster tube station is closed.





Armed police immediately surrounded the silver car after it crashed at 7.37am (06:37 GMT), pointing guns at the driver as he was removed from the vehicle, according to footage posted on Twitter.

Later images showed police holding the man, dressed in jeans and a black puffer jacket, in handcuffs as roads around parliament were sealed off.

In March 2017, Khalid Masood, 52, killed four people on nearby Westminster Bridge before he stabbed to death an unarmed police officer in the grounds of parliament. He was shot dead at the scene.

It was the first of five attacks on Britain last year which police blamed on terrorism.

