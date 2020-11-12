Car crashes into London police station, no injuries reported

LONDON: London police said a man was arrested after a car crashed into a police station in north London on Wednesday (Nov 11).

There were no injuries reported, and it was unclear how the crash occurred.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Edmonton Police Station was evacuated after the vehicle struck the building shortly before 7pm on Wednesday evening.

The London Ambulance Service and fire brigade were at the scene.

Video footage posted online appeared to show a man leaving the car and pouring a substance onto the road from a container. Standing in front of a bus, the man then set the liquid on fire.

Witnesses can be heard shouting as a police car pulls up and officers run out to tackle the man at a bus stop nearby.

Another police officer appears to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames on the road.

"The vehicle remains at the scene. Specialist officers are in attendance while it is examined," the police said in a statement. "The police station has been evacuated and a large police cordon is in place."

Kate Osamor, the local member of parliament, said on Twitter: "A major incident has been declared at Edmonton Green police station. Please stay safe if you're in the area."

There were no further details from the police as to the nature of the incident.



Local Peter Allimadi, 30, said he heard “shouting, a loud crash and sirens from everywhere."

Earlier this month, the terrorism threat level in Britain was raised to "severe", meaning an attack is seen as highly likely, after recent incidents in France and Austria, although the government said there was no specific threat.

