Car flies off road, crashes into 2nd floor of building in California: Reports

SANTA ANA: A car became airborne and crashed into the second floor of a building in Santa Ana, California, on Sunday (Jan 14), leaving the vehicle partially wedged in the building.

The Nissan sedan apparently clipped a road divider outside the building and flew about 60ft (18m) before slamming into the second floor of the building, where a dental clinic is located, the New York Times reported, citing police.

The crash happened at about 5.25am Pacific Time (9.25pm, Singapore time) and rattled guests in a motel next door, but the clinic was closed at the time, the report said.

A specialised fire truck from Los Angeles was brought in to extract the car, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Firefighters extricated a driver and his passenger while its front end was still lodged in the building. Both suffered minor injuries.

The driver has admitted to using drugs before the accident, reports said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A woman who works at the motel next door told the New York Times it was fortunate the motel was unscathed. “Inside, it’s a major loss,” the woman, who declined to provide her name, said. “It’s a big hole.”