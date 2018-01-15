Car flies off road, crashes into 2nd floor of building in California: Reports
SANTA ANA: A car became airborne and crashed into the second floor of a building in Santa Ana, California, on Sunday (Jan 14), leaving the vehicle partially wedged in the building.
The Nissan sedan apparently clipped a road divider outside the building and flew about 60ft (18m) before slamming into the second floor of the building, where a dental clinic is located, the New York Times reported, citing police.
The crash happened at about 5.25am Pacific Time (9.25pm, Singapore time) and rattled guests in a motel next door, but the clinic was closed at the time, the report said.
A specialised fire truck from Los Angeles was brought in to extract the car, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Firefighters extricated a driver and his passenger while its front end was still lodged in the building. Both suffered minor injuries.
The driver has admitted to using drugs before the accident, reports said.
A woman who works at the motel next door told the New York Times it was fortunate the motel was unscathed. “Inside, it’s a major loss,” the woman, who declined to provide her name, said. “It’s a big hole.”