Cardinal Health says opioid-related lawsuits to hurt business

REUTERS: Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc warned on Tuesday that its business could take a hit as it defends itself against a host of opioid-related lawsuits.

Cardinal is among the drug makers and distributors that are facing lawsuits for allegedly fuelling the opioid crisis.

The company said it was vigorously defending itself in all opioid-related matters, but is unable to predict their outcome or estimate a range of reasonably possible losses.

(https://bit.ly/2KVe5ME)

