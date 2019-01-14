Cargo plane crashes in Iran, at least 7 dead: Army

TEHRAN: A military cargo plane crashed near the Iranian capital Tehran with 16 people on board, local media said on Monday (Jan 14), citing an army statement.

Iranian state TV reported that the bodies of seven people have been found, and the search continued for others on board.



"We have recovered seven bodies from the wreckage of the plane ... the search continues," the head of Iran's emergency department, Pirhossein Kolivand, told state TV.



State broadcaster IRIB earlier said there were 10 people on the plane, without confirming any casualties.

"A (Boeing) cargo 707 place carrying meat took off from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and had an emergency landing at Fath airport this morning," the army said in a statement on its website.

It added that the crashed plane belonged to the army.

Fath airport is in Alborz province, just east of Tehran.

"It exited the runway during the landing and caught fire after hitting the wall at the end of the runway," the army statement said.

State broadcaster IRIB showed footage of burning wreckage in a wooded area, while several agencies showed teams of rescue workers around the charred fuselage.

"Details of the accident and martrydom or injury of the flight team is still being investigated," the army said.

