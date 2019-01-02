Cargo ship drops containers in North Sea, items wash up on Dutch islands - RTL

AMSTERDAM: Dozens of containers with items including flat-screen televisions washed up on the Dutch islands of Terschelling and Vlieland after a vessel lost its cargo in heavy seas, a report by RTL Nieuws said, citing a Dutch coast guard.

The RTL report said that up to 200 containers may have fallen off the Panamanian-flagged MSC ZOE in rough weather.

RTL showed treasure hunters looking at an array of items that have washed up on shore of the islands, including light bulbs and televisions.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)