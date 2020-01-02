Turkish police detain four pilots over Ghosn's escape: Broadcaster

ISTANBUL: Turkish police have detained seven people, including four pilots, over the transit of ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn through Turkey after fleeing Japan on his way to Lebanon, broadcaster NTV said on Thursday (Jan 2).

Ghosn, one of the world's best-known executives, has become Japan's most famous fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system.

Source: Reuters/aa

